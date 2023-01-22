Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

