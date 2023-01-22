Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,264 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

