Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,917 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.47 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

