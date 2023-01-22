Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $11.67 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.