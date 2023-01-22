Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,256,424.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

