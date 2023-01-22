Duality Advisers LP Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $235.69 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.