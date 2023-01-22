Motco Sells 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.12. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $203.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

