1,310 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Motco

Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $30.36 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

