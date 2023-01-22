Motco Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $81.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

