Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.66 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.