CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

