Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $127.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

