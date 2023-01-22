Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

