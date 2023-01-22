Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.92 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

