Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,128 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

