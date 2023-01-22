L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average is $224.85. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

