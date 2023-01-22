Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,169,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,217,000 after acquiring an additional 294,350 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

