Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 176,496 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.69 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

