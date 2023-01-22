Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,566 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

