Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

ED opened at $93.79 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

