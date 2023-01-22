OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of OGE Energy worth $50,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

