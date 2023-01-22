Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 379 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

KHC stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

