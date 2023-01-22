Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 50,375 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

