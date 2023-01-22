Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

VVV stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

