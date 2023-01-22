Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,565 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.