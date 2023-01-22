The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day moving average of $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

