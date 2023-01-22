The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 166,507 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 310.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.43% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $43,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $243.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average of $218.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

