AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of AMETEK worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.50 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

