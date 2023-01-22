The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $55,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.