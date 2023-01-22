Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of Commercial Metals worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.