Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB opened at $170.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

