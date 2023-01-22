Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,238 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

MPC stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

