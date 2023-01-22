Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

