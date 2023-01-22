Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

