ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

OKE stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.