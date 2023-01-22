Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 125,229 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.