Fiera Capital Corp Sells 46,223 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,223 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

