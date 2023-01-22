Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

NYSE:STNG opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

