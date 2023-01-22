BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

MYI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

