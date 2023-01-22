The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Clorox stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.16.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

