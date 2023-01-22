Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.43. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

