Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,484 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Price Performance

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.