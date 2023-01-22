Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,134 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Nuvei worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 950,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.40 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.