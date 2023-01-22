140,901 Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after acquiring an additional 530,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,167,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after buying an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

