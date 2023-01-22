Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.77 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Alamos Gold worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

