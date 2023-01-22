Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

