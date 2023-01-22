Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,948 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 78.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUC stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

