Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VO stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

