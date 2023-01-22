Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Qualys Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.19 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.