Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.86% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.08 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

